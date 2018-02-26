SNOW UPDATES: Nevada County buildings closed; Chain control on Hwy 20 near Nevada City area (VIDEO)

A look at some of the street conditions driving up from South county this morning, courtesy of Keith hagen.

Also go to The Union Now for more live news coverage:

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: Via Caltrans website

Looks like snow chain control lifted on Hwy 49 near Grass Valley. Advisory still in place for Hwy 20. #theunionnow — TheUnion (@TheUnion) February 26, 2018

UPDATE 12 p.m.

Donner Summit rest stops currently closed due to snow. Chains required on all Sierra highways. Check https://t.co/YKR3epTynb for current winter driving conditions. pic.twitter.com/5p93b84ZOo — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 26, 2018

More snow scenes:

UPDATE 11 a.m.

Snowing again in downtown Grass Valley, weather service says intermittent snow today. More low snow Wednesday through Friday. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) February 26, 2018

UPDATES 10:40 a.m.

Still snowing in Cascade Shores. At least 7 inches worth. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Liz Kellar (@LizKellar) February 26, 2018

Report of snow pile up on 16000 block of Pasquale Road. #theunionnow — TheUnion (@TheUnion) February 26, 2018

Brunswick Basin update photo pic.twitter.com/9vnnw3HVpw — Keith Hagen (@KeithHagen87) February 26, 2018

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Two vehicle traffic collision Hwy 49 at East Empire. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) February 26, 2018

Snow stopped but now getting hail in downtown Grass Valley. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) February 26, 2018

Thanks for the submission Marcie Reedy in Alta Sierra!

From reader Marcie Reedy in Alta Sierra: New puppy “Diva”having a first snow experience with her sister. #theunion pic.twitter.com/gGJKGC6am0

More updates:

Chains basically everywhere for the Sierra and the roads are a mess and controls start lower than you would think. A BIGGER storm is coming TH-FRI with 3-5 ft of snow potential pic.twitter.com/DXucylLHPp — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) February 26, 2018

Thanks for The Union contributor Juan Browne for this view from Banner Mountain:

UPDATE 9:52 a.m.

Highway 174, Chains or traction devices required on all vehicles except 4 wheel/ all wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all 4 wheels. (4 wheel/all wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas). #theunionnow pic.twitter.com/IVhk6lvHFp — TheUnion (@TheUnion) February 26, 2018

UPDATE from 9:50 a.m.

Nevada County Courthouse is open although they are a little short-handed due to snow #theunionnow @TheUnion — Liz Kellar (@LizKellar) February 26, 2018

UPDATE from 9:40 a.m.

Looks like the snow has stopped falling for now in Grass Valley, looks like 6-8 inches. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) February 26, 2018

UPDATE FROM 9 a.m.

Pleasant Ridge School officials asking parents to come pick up their kids as soon as possible — Liz Kellar (@LizKellar) February 26, 2018

UPDATE from 8:50 a.m.

Pleasant Ridge School District closed — Liz Kellar (@LizKellar) February 26, 2018

UPDATE from 8:30 a.m.

Due to the snow, the County has closed all county buildings today. Our administration office will reopen again tomorrow at 8am. Enjoy the snow! — Liz Kellar (@LizKellar) February 26, 2018

How low did the snow go (so far?) Check it out: pic.twitter.com/Z7WOlYNons — Brian Hamilton (@MrBrianHamilton) February 26, 2018

Snow in Alta Sierra this morning:

UPDATE: 8 a.m.: Different chain control requirement for Highway 20 per Caltrans: “Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four wheel/all wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.

(Four wheel/all wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas).”

Initial post:

Per Caltrans website this morning for Highway 49: “Chains are being required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels.

Chains must be carried by vehicles using snow tires. All vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle.

Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.”

Areas of chain control according to Caltrans map as of 7:30 a.m.:

UPDATE from 7 a.m.

Snow day for several western Nevada County schools https://t.co/Fa1eNmcxjA — TheUnion (@TheUnion) February 26, 2018



