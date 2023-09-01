Sacramento — Powered by an infusion of state and federal investments, Caltrans announced today it has awarded $41.6 million in planning grants for 90 sustainable, climate-resilient transportation projects throughout California that address local and regional impacts of extreme weather events fueled by climate change.

The projects selected will help reduce planet-warming pollution, improve resiliency of the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bike paths, and increase natural disaster preparedness. Nearly $30 million comes from one-time state and federal sources made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s historic $15 billion clean transportation package in the 2022-23 state budget to further the state’s ambitious climate goals. Another $12.4 million comes from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The awards will fund project planning and conceptual design efforts, helping move the projects closer to construction.