Calm before the storm
A light covering of frost is illuminated by the rising sun Wednesday morning in the Loma Rica Ranch housing subdivision currently under construction off of Brunswick Road, Sutton Way, Idaho Maryland Road, and Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s through Sunday.
Let’s go for a dip!
It may be December, but that won’t stop the folks from the Gold Country YMCA from welcoming swimmers of all ages to its newly opened pool at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments