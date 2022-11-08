facebook tracking pixel Calling the odd and the curious | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Calling the odd and the curious

The Menagerie Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Nevada City

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Attendees of The Menagerie Oddities and Curiosities Market could learn beetle pinning and mouse taxidermy among other skills.
Photo: Elias Funez
A circus artist on stilts takes to the Miners Foundry during Saturday’s Oddities and Curiosities Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of decked out dames interact with customers during Saturday’s Oddities and Curiosities Market in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Downieville’s Logan Kinneer carries his new posable pet made from a taxidermy animal made by Ambienoise Saturday at the Miners Foundry’s Oddities and Curiosities Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
A vendor shows off her booth of taxidermy mice, bugs, leeches, and other oddities and curiosities during Saturday’s market in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Special Guest Dr. Paul Koudounaris, talks to folks during a segment of the Oddities and Curiosities Market at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ambienoise creatures await to greet new companions Saturday at The Menagerie Oddities and Curiosities Market in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Connoisseur’s of all things creepy and cool were present in Nevada City Saturday for The Menagerie Oddities and Curiosities Market held at the Miners Foundry. There, workshops on beetle pinning, mouse taxidermy, tarot readings, and live entertainment could be experienced.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of dried leeches are examined during Saturday’s Oddities and Curiosities Market. The Menagerie plans to hold a holiday market at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose on December 3 and 4.
Photo: Elias Funez

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...