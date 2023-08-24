The Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission need your help. In 2017, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors designated the W.C. Jones Hospital as a county historical landmark. A poster board plaque was erected on the property by its then owner. It has badly faded and the Landmarks Commission would like to replace it with a bronze plaque and hopes that people who were born at the hospital or worked there, will help fund it. The Friends of the Historical Landmarks Commission, a 501 ©(3) organization, is accepting tax-deductible contributions and invites you to make one. The total cost of the bronze plaque and steel pedestal is estimated to be around $1500. Once the plaque is installed, the Landmarks Commission will hold a reunion dedication ceremony and hopes that all who contributed will attend. All donors will be identified in the dedication announcement. We expect to hear a lot of good stories about the hospital at the reunion. If you have questions, contact Kathy Hillis at 530-263-4963.
The Friends will accept contributions via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/ 6a3c78c9 or by check made out to: Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission and mailed to:16400 Autumn Oak Road, Grass Valley CA 95945.