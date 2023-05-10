Your Design Here

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is looking for artists to help design their new shirt!

 Courtesy photo

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release wants to create new T-Shirts for the organization.

To that end, we are holding a contest for you to enter your own design to be featured on said T Shirts. Your design should feature local, native wildlife (no polar bears, Siberian tigers, or domestic animals, please), and include our name and hotline number (530.432.5522).