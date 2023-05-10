Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release wants to create new T-Shirts for the organization.
To that end, we are holding a contest for you to enter your own design to be featured on said T Shirts. Your design should feature local, native wildlife (no polar bears, Siberian tigers, or domestic animals, please), and include our name and hotline number (530.432.5522).
The contest will run through the end of June, and the winner will be notified by the middle of July. But, for all you runners-up, we will also be putting out a 2024 calendar featuring your designs. For more information, or to submit your design, email Amy Woodbury at amygracewoodbury@yahoo.com.
The name of the artist will appear on the T-Shirts and calendars, so you may enjoy bragging rights. The winner of the T-Shirt design will get a free T-Shirt, and the artists featured in the calendar will receive a free calendar.
Note that all proceeds from the sale of T Shirts and calendars will go directly to the care and feeding of injured and orphaned wildlife.