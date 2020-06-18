Californians now required to wear Face masks in most settings outside of home

State officials on Thursday issued new rules about face masks, creating a requirement that masks be worn by almost everyone in most public settings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said many people aren’t wearing masks, which keep them safe and are critical to keeping businesses open and restarting the economy.

“California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations,” Newsom said in a news release.

Examples of when Californians must wear face masks include when inside, or in line for, any indoor public space; waiting for or riding in public transportation, a taxi or ride share; working in any space where the public can enter; and when outdoors in public spaces, and 6-feet of physical distance can’t be maintained.

Support Local Journalism Donate



People exempt from the new rule include children 2 years old and younger; those with a medical, mental health or disability that prevents wearing a mask; and people working or exercising outdoors, when they can stay 6 feet away from others.