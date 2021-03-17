Californians await, make plans for stimulus

Carla Schafer said she didn’t qualify for the government recovery stimulus last year, but isn’t missing out this time.

Despite a lukewarm response from the federal Get My Payment website notifying her she either did not qualify or her payment has not been processed, the retired Grass Valley landlord said she’ll keep refreshing the page.

“I wasn’t as on top of getting the payment last time,” Schafer said.

While some residents are already receiving a check from the latest stimulus package, Schafer said she’s hoping to see the money soon to help pay for unexpected bills.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, most households who received the check had the same idea as Schafer, with 52% — more than 57 million Americans — opting to mostly pay down debt.

Over 31 million residents, 28% of households who received the stimulus, mostly spent the money right away. Just over 21 million people saved the money, more than 11 million of whom put it into investment.

The largest proportion of Americans, however, over 125 million, didn’t receive a stimulus at all.

The latest Household Pulse Survey data shows whether people mostly spent, saved or paid off debt with their stimulus check. The majority of their expenses, over 57%, went toward food.

Utility bills, household supplies and rent were the next biggest expenses for those who either paid off debt or mostly spent their stimulus, with each accounting for over 20% of respondent answers.

In California, most people overall used the money for food, rent and household expenses and utilities.

According to Schafer, she’s planning on the stimulus to help pay for unexpected heating expenses, but said just like other Californians, she’s hoping to have enough to cover a little of everything.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.