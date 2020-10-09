California Teachers Association endorses slate of candidates in Board of Education races

Classroom teachers in Nevada County have collectively joined in supporting Julie Baker, Susan Clarabut, Louise Johnson, and Timothy May for the four open positions that all west county voters will vote on. Three former county superintendents endorsed the same four candidates last week. With the California Teachers Association (CTA) and administrators supporting Baker, Clarabut, Johnson, and May, the educational community in Nevada County is unified in its support. All voters in western Nevada County will get to vote for candidates from three districts. This has become one of the most contentious races in the county this November.

“Nevada County teachers have spoken very clearly on behalf of steady, calm leadership instead of grandstanding; they’ve spoken in support of medicine and science instead of ideology; and for experience over outsiders eager to dismantle current best practices,” said Laurie Whitmore, regional chair of the CTA Feather River Service Center — an organization that serves over 400 teachers in Nevada County.

“Teachers, students and families are all challenged by current events. We want a board that functions well with our shared priorities, so we can overcome all obstacles and ensure our students thrive in getting a 21st century education. We’re all working very hard, and we don’t appreciate the opposition slate whose work lives exist mostly outside of the county and outside of education,” said Jordan Horowitz, teacher at Nevada Union and representative for Nevada and Sierra Counties to CTA’s State Council.

Together, we are asking the public to vote YES for Julie Baker, Susan Clarabut, Louise Johnson, and Timothy May.

The CTA Feather River Service Center is affiliated with the 310,000-member California Teachers Association and 3 million-member National Education Association.

Source: California Teachers Association