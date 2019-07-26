California State Route 89 closed north of Emerald Bay; bomb squad on scene

From Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California State Route 89 is closed just north of Emerald Bay.

The Tahoe Douglas Explosion Squad arrived on scene at 4:20 p.m. Friday just north of Vikingsholm.

A second bomb squad truck arrived at 5 p.m.

Eight to 10 law enforcement vehicles sped through town heading south on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

There is heavy law enforcement activity on scene including the FBI, CHP, South Lake Tahoe Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

No vehicles are being allowed to leave the area or pass through at this time.

This post will be updated.