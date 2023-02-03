Are you looking for a volunteer activity that you would enjoy doing in the California State Parks of the Sierra foothills?
Sierra Gold Sector is hosting an informational Volunteer Program Open House on Saturday, February 25th at Empire Mine State Historic Park, South Yuba River State Park and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, for those interested in learning more about the wide variety of volunteer opportunities available.
Volunteer docents will be staffing tables at all three parks to talk with visitors about the activities they do, and answer questions about the volunteer program. Entrance fees are waived for event attendees. For more information about the parks and a list of the volunteer opportunities available, visit the parks’ webpages and their “Volunteer Programs” page:
A multi-day volunteer training for the three parks will begin March 3rd. Visitors may sign up for the training at the Open House event, or by contacting Sierra Gold Sector Volunteer Coordinator Jean Rhyne at (530) 273-7714 or Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov.
WHAT: Volunteer Program Information Day
WHEN: Saturday February 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Empire Mine State Historic Park, 10791 E. Empire St, Grass Valley
South Yuba River State Park, 17660 Pleasant Valley Rd, Penn Valley (Bridgeport)
Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, 23579 N Bloomfield Rd, Nevada City
COST: Free entrance for event attendees