Donner Memorial State Park map

California State Parks and the Washoe Nevada California Tribe are set to sign an agreement that will allow for tribal gathering and day-use access for all Washoe tribal members at locations including – Burton Creek State Park (SP), Cascade Creek Unit, D.L. Bliss SP, Donner Memorial SP, Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point SP, Emerald Bay SP, Grover Hot Springs SP, Kings Beach State Recreation Area (SRA), Lake Valley SRA, Tahoe SRA, Ward Creek Unit and Washoe Meadows SP.

 Ca State Parks

TRUCKEE, Calif.— California State Parks officials are planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the department’s Sierra District and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California tomorrow at Donner Memorial State Park.

According to officials, the purpose of the five-year MOU is to formalize a government-to-government relationship between the Washoe Tribe and California State Parks.

