TRUCKEE, Calif.— California State Parks officials are planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the department’s Sierra District and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California tomorrow at Donner Memorial State Park.
According to officials, the purpose of the five-year MOU is to formalize a government-to-government relationship between the Washoe Tribe and California State Parks.
“This MOU will establish a protocol, of mutual benefit, for continuing open discussions and will outline the responsibilities of State Parks and the Washoe to promote successful consultation, co-management, and collaboration,” a release stated.
California State Parks Director Armando Quintero and Washoe Tribe Chairman of Nevada and California, Serrell Smokey are expected to be on hand for the signing.
“State Parks acknowledges that the Washoe people, the Waší∙šiw, (Wa she su) are the original Native people of these lands, and they continue to maintain spiritual importance to the Washoe today,” Quintero said. “The goal of this MOU is to foster a shared stewardship approach to manage and preserve cultural and natural resources.”
California State Parks operates and manages 12 state park units located within the original traditional territory of the Washoe People in the Sierra Nevada. The MOU will allow for tribal gathering and day-use access for all Washoe tribal members in these units – Burton Creek State Park (SP), Cascade Creek Unit, D.L. Bliss SP, Donner Memorial SP, Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point SP, Emerald Bay SP, Grover Hot Springs SP, Kings Beach State Recreation Area (SRA), Lake Valley SRA, Tahoe SRA, Ward Creek Unit and Washoe Meadows SP.
Speakers are expected to begin speaking at 10 a.m. at the Donner Memorial State Park, Visitor Center located at 12593 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA 96161, with media interviews and photo availability after the ceremony.
