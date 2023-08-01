SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks today announced the second application period for the Outdoor Equity Grants Program (OEP), which offers $50 million in grant funding for nature-based outdoor programs. The funding helps establish hubs for local activities and trips to natural areas for underserved communities. The program also empowers youth and families with outdoor leadership education, career pathways, environmental justice engagement and access to nature. The application deadline for this competitive statewide program is Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

“The Outdoor Equity Grants Program increases the ability for youth, families and other community members in park-poor communities to improve their health and wellness by connecting them to natural areas throughout California,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We are excited to continue developing California’s future environmental leaders.”

