State lifting stay-home order for Nevada County
California lifting stay-home order for Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is lifting its stay-at-home order for the 13-county Sacramento region, which includes Nevada County.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the region’s coronavirus hospitalizations have stabilized sufficiently to allow the region to be the first in the state to exit the order imposed last month as virus cases exploded.
The move means restaurants may again serve diners outdoors, hair salons and other businesses can reopen, and retail stores can serve more customers.
The San Francisco Bay Area, the Central Valley and Southern California all continue to have more pronounced shortages of ICU space in hospitals and remain under the order.
California is averaging 42,000 new virus cases a day and has recorded 3,500 virus deaths in the last week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Grass Valley police arrest Carmichael couple in large-scale commercial burglary
Grass Valley police officers, working with law enforcement agencies from the Bay Area, have arrested a couple at their Carmichael residence in connection with a large-scale commercial burglary of a local high-tech company.