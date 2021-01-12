State lifting stay-home order for Nevada County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is lifting its stay-at-home order for the 13-county Sacramento region, which includes Nevada County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the region’s coronavirus hospitalizations have stabilized sufficiently to allow the region to be the first in the state to exit the order imposed last month as virus cases exploded.

The move means restaurants may again serve diners outdoors, hair salons and other businesses can reopen, and retail stores can serve more customers.

The San Francisco Bay Area, the Central Valley and Southern California all continue to have more pronounced shortages of ICU space in hospitals and remain under the order.

California is averaging 42,000 new virus cases a day and has recorded 3,500 virus deaths in the last week.

This photo from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows workers putting bodies into a refrigerated trailer at the offices of the Los Angeles County Coroner in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 8, 2020. California's coronavirus catastrophe reached a staggering new level Monday, Jan. 11, as Johns Hopkins University reported the nation's most populous state has recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)



Albert Maghbouleh, far left, and Miles Santamour, 89, with Amigos de Jaibalito Foundation (ADJ) share lunch outdoors guarding social distancing, overlooking the skyline of Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The coronavirus death toll in California reached 30,000 on Monday, another staggering milestone as the nation's most populous state endures the worst surge of the nearly yearlong pandemic. Los Angeles County is one of the epicenters, and health officials tell residents to wear a mask even when at home if they go outside regularly and live with someone elderly or otherwise at high risk. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

