California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation

LOS ANGELES — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen.

The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week.

The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the “Flex Alert” that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies.

“Additional Flex Alerts are also possible through the Labor Day weekend as record-setting temperatures are forecast across much of the West,” Cal ISO said.

The grid operator had said Tuesday that the need for voluntary conservation would be likely through the holiday weekend. It said it was taking measures to bring all available energy resources online, including issuing an order restricting maintenance from noon to 10 p.m. daily through Sept. 6.

The peak load for electricity demand in California is projected to exceed 48,000 megawatts on Monday, the highest of the year, the grid operator said.