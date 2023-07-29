Tucked into a building on Colfax Avenue, Diego’s Restaurant is much more than meets the eye. Rather, it is a ray of sunshine serving up Chilean-Californian food in a funky, comfortable spot.
June Atkinson and her mother Diane Robison opened Diego’s—named after Atkinson's son—in 2000. The building in which the eatery resides has some family history.
“My grandfather built this building originally,” said Atkinson. “My mom grew up in the house next door; they owned that. And this was a Magnavox store. My grandfather was one of the first people to sell televisions in our community. Then he rented it to King Richard’s Pasties, they had it for quite some time.”
Sticking to their commitment to recycling, Atkinson and company preserved the King Richard’s sign which was affixed a tall pole for the entirety of the pasty shop’s run. The sign now adorns a seating booth, just one of the many eclectic decorative notes that makes Diego’s, well, Diego’s.
Atkinson’s adventures throughout her life have certainly led down the road to Diego’s.
“Diego’s is California girl meets Chile,” said Atkinson. “We started small. I had never cooked in a line kitchen before I had no idea how to turn on the fryer and the next thing you know I am taking the fryer apart and redoing.
“I was a professional snowboarder and I moved to Chile,” she said. “I was living in Chile for two years, where I met Diego—who is my son—his father. He was Chilean. I was there snowboarding and I taught English and raced my mountain bike and was just having a great time, and then came back to the United States and had Diego. And the building was being abandoned and I had always worked in restaurants so I figured, why not open a restaurant? Which, I had no idea what I was getting myself into.”
Atkinson worked for a time at Maria’s Restaurant where she said owner Mary Byers-Ramos, who she said was a guiding light on her way to restaurant success.
“Mary was a great inspiration for me. She was like, get up and put one foot in front of the other, Junes. So I was like, okay let’s do this. And I’m still here. I can’t believe it.”
The menu at Diego’s is extensive but remains true to Atkinson’s desire to represent as many different types of Latin cuisine as possible.
“(The menu has) evolved a lot. When we first opened my mother-in-law came here—I’m divorced now from my husband—but his mom came from Chile and stayed with us for a good six to eight months and just really worked on stuff,” Atkinson said. “There was a restaurant in Chile I loved call Fuente Alemana, like a German soda shop. I would always walk past this restaurant and it was always really packed and I was so nervous to go in. It’ like this gringa going in and when I finally did go in, there was this counter and these ladies working behind all dressed in white and they would take your order and cook your food right there.
“They would make these epic sandwiches, so for me our Lomito is on our special menu. It’s housemade with sauerkraut and shredded pork with avocado and tomato. It’s just this huge sandwich you have to eat with a fork and a knife. It was so good. The first time I went I picked it up and it was dripping down my arms and people were like, what’s the gringa doing?”
Atkinson lived in a tent in Pichelimu, which is heralded as one of South America’s most infamous surfing spots. While there, she met a couple—a French man and a Chilean woman—who incorporated crepes into the fare they sold.
“I was like, I have to make crepes when I go back to the United States,” Atkinson said. “So the panqueque is something they do in Chile but it’s sweet so I have turned it into something savory. So it’s kind of been an experiment from my adventures and pooling from those recipes and creating this thing. It’s like a big burrito crepe and it’s got all sort of good stuff in it.
“As we’ve evolved, our community loves Mexican food so we’ve added some enchiladas and a few Hispanic things because I really want to capture all the Latin Americas, wherever there is some inspiration from that Latino vibe is really important to me.”
Aside from the cuisine, Diego’s has come to be known for what Atkinson refers to as a positive vibe.
“The restaurant is built with love. I love my mom and we are a team and there’s days when I want to give up and she won’t, and she’ll want to give up and I won’t. The restaurant has really just moved and grooved in its own ways. I’m quite amazed by it; sometimes I look around and think, do these people know I am in charge? I am just a funny little girl inside.
"The customers we have are amazing. We have this little family of humans in our community that is really sweet. I feel really blessed that we have people come in and are like, we had our first date here and now we’re married. We have so many beautiful little stories.”
Diego’s Restaurant is at 217 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley. For more information please visit diegosrestaurant.com or call 530-477-1460.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.