California Charter Schools group endorses Peggy Fava, Grace Hudek and Ashley Neumann for education board

The California Charter Schools Association Advocates announced it has endorsed the slate of Grace Hudek, Peggy Delgado Fava and Ashley Neumann — GPA — for the Nevada County Board of Education in November’s election.

The group is the state’s largest charter school association.

Residents in Nevada County can vote for all three of the candidates.

“We know ‘one-size-fits-all’ doesn’t work when it comes to education,” the group said in a press release. “Charter schools offer a different approach to public school — one as unique as California’s students. Charter schools are known for putting students first and offering the personal attention, creativity, and passionate teaching that students need to learn. Public, free, and open to all, charter schools are a vital part of public education in California.”

According to the California Charter Schools Association: “CCSA Advocates embraces its history of being an advocacy organization, advancing issues of social justice and civil rights. Their members and the teachers and administrators who serve in their schools value diversity in culture, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, and perspective. They seek to grow a movement that serves all students, all families, and all communities. CCSA Advocates work to provide our most historically underserved and vulnerable students the high-quality public education they deserve.”

Charter schools have been under attack, group officials said. Last year, AB 1505 was passed by teacher union-funded state legislators to limit charter schools’ ability to increase attendance and start new schools.

“Kids learn differently,” the group said. “Charter schools are more flexible in meeting different learning methods. Charter school proponents are needed at the local level more than ever.”

The group said it was endorsing Fava, Hudek and Neumann to improve education for greater equity, opportunity, and access for all. Three caring moms, fighting for fairness in education.

Source: California Charter Schools Association