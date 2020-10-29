California Charter Schools Association clarifies endorsement

The California Charter Schools Association Advocates has clarified its recent endorsement of local Board of Education races, saying it has not endorsed candidates Peggy Delgado Fava and Grace Hudek.

The group endorsed Ashley Neumann in her campaign for Nevada County Board of Education trustee. A press release published in The Union last week stated that the group had endorsed all three candidates.

Fava is running in the Area 1 race against Susan E. Clarabut and Louise B. Johnson. Two of the three will be seated.

Neumann is running against J. Timothy May for the Area 2 seat.

Hudek is running against Julie Baker for the Area 3 seat.

The release was sent by email to The Union publisher Don Rogers on Oct. 23 by Nevada County Republican Party Chairman Bob Hren, who said he received the release from the candidate slate days before.

Between these two dates — on Oct. 19 — Fava and Hudek received an email from California Charter Schools Association Vice President of Civic and Political Affairs Gary Davis.

“(It) has come to our attention that you announced your CCSA Advocates (endorsement) on a Facebook group and even included a statement by us. As you know, CCSA Advocates has not yet endorsed you as our strategy committee meets this Friday,” Davis wrote in the email, which was provided to The Union on Thursday.

“I did not receive a retraction,” Hren said Thursday, adding in an email that he had not yet seen the association’s statement on the matter.

Fava wrote in a Thursday email to Davis, “We pulled the posting down and then one of the local political leaders had submitted that same posting to The Union newspaper due to their unfair treatment of us prior, (and) it was too late to retract it.”

Rogers said he has repeatedly asked what they believed was unfair, and they’ve never explained.

“I think it was an error on both parties,” Fava said Thursday. “We erred in posting the press release sooner than we got the official (endorsement).” She said she and Hudek had understood emails they received from Davis to mean that the association would be endorsing them, although the messages indicated that the decision wasn’t final at that point.

In an Oct. 12 email from Davis to Neumann, he wrote, “You have been endorsed. Technically, Grace (Hudek) and Peggy (Delgado Fava) have not yet. Our committee just hasn’t met yet. But they will.” In a message to Fava, dated Oct. 15, he wrote, “Our Strategy Committee meets next week and will make your endorsement official.”

“We were premature, I won’t dispute that,” said Fava. “The dispute is that we were misled,” she said, in reference to her slate’s belief based on its communications with the association that it had effectively been endorsed.

Hudek and Fava said they did not inform Hren of the release’s inaccuracy until after The Union had already published it, and said they did not pursue a retraction of the release through any other channels afterward.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.