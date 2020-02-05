California Assembly bill would stop PG&E from giving campaign cash

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, on Wednesday introduced Assembly Bill 2079, which would prohibit an investor-owned utility from making campaign contributions to state elected officials and candidates. During the 2018 election cycle, PG&E gave nearly $1 million in direct candidate contributions.

“As PG&E seeks to emerge from bankruptcy, the most important part of restructuring is to loosen its grip on the state Capitol,” Kiley said. “Governor (Gavin) Newsom has sharply criticized PG&E’s negligence, and rightly so. But it was California’s political leadership that let them get away with it. This was ultimately a failure of politics.”

In the last six years, PG&E has been convicted of six felonies following a gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno that killed eight people; found responsible for over 1,500 fires in California, including the Camp Fire that killed 85 people; and criticized for recurring power shut-offs throughout its service territory. An investigation by the Wall Street Journal found that “PG&E Corp. knew for years that hundreds of miles of high-voltage power lines could fail and spark fires, yet it repeatedly failed to perform the necessary upgrades.”

Electric utilities like PG&E, while privately owned, are uniquely intertwined with California. In many ways, they behave like arms of the state — claiming monopolies on entire regions, seizing property through eminent domain, and enjoying a fixed rate of return. At the same time, they are under intensive state direction and control over prices, operations and purchases.

Source: Assemblyman Kevin Kiley