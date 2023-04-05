CalFresh

The maximum monthly allotments for CalFresh users that are currently in effect through September 30, 2023, are shown in this table. The dollar amounts for regular CalFresh allotments shown in the Maximum Monthly Allotment table represent the absolute maximum amount available to a household based on their circumstances, not the average. The minimum CalFresh allotment available is $23.

 California Department of Social Services

Staff Writer

CalFresh, a program known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low-income, according to the Department of California Social Service (DCSS) website.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.