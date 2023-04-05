CalFresh, a program known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low-income, according to the Department of California Social Service (DCSS) website.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized CalFresh Emergency Allotments to help meet food needs. The Emergency Allotments were temporary increases to regular CalFresh food benefits that individuals and families would receive.
Due to recent action by the federal government, those emergency allotments ended in the month of March 2023, and depending on the size of a household, the amount of the coupons deposited to an electronic benefits transfer card, known as EBT, will be reduced.
These emergency allotments were $95 minimum. So the end of these Emergency Allotments means that a single person using CalFresh at the very least is losing $95 each month in their food benefits, according to DCSS.
Beginning April 2023, individuals and families will only get the regular CalFresh benefit amount, which is the amount deposited on your EBT card between the 1st and 10th of the month, according to DCSS.
The benefit amount is based on income and allowable expenses.
It is important that the county has each resident’s current information to receive the most benefits as possible, according to DCSS.
The DCSS advises that individuals report important changes such as a change in household income.
Changes in expenses should also be reported such as increase in child care expenses, a start or increase in child support or alimony, if you are age 60 or older or have a disability.
If medical expenses are more than $35 per month or if shelter, rent, mortgage, property taxes, HOA fees, insurance, heating and cooking fuel, water, sewer and garbage costs increase or if you are hit with natural disaster repair costs, these changes could affect the amount of CalFresh you will receive.
Individuals experiencing homelessness who have costs for a motel or who are paying for parking when sleeping in a car should also report these costs to the county, according to DCSS.
Contact your local county social services office by calling 1-877-847-3663 or dial 211 for Nevada County Connecting Point (NCCP). A resource specialist can assist in the process of reporting changes to the county, according to Lindsay Gilliam, at NCCP.
