Caldor Fire update: Over 221K acres burned, 93% contained (video)

Caldor Fire daily briefing map, Oct. 6.

Provided by the U.S Forest Service - El Dorado National Forest

The Caldor Fire in the El Dorado National Forest has been burning for more than 50 days, the U.S. Forest Service wrote in an incident report released Wednesday morning.

The fire has burned 221,775 acres and is 93% contained, according to the report. Full containment is expected by Oct. 16.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday all evacuation orders and warnings in the county had been lifted, though a closure order on much of the Eldorado National Forest around the Caldor burn area remains in place.

Currently, 1,308 firefighters are fighting the fire, and working on suppression and repair, the forest service report states. An estimated 49,800 people were evacuated during the Caldor Fire’s peak. The report states that 782 structures have been destroyed, and another 81 structures were damaged.

According to the report, the upcoming wet weather forecast for the region will not be much help in putting out the fire.

“Due to continued extreme/exceptional drought conditions, this moisture will slow the surface spread of the fire, however, it will do little to extinguish the fire,” the report states.

The forest service announced a Community Facebook Live meeting will be held today at 5 p.m. at the U.S. Forest Service – Eldorado National Forest’s Facebook page.

