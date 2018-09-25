Cal Fire: Wildfire danger, red flag warning in Nevada County and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings and fire weather watches to alert fire departments of the possible onset of critical weather and dry conditions that could lead to increases in wildfire activity in Nevada County and much of Northeast California, according to a Cal Fire social media press release.

A #RedFlagWarning is in effect for critical fire weather conditions over northern California and areas of the bay due to gusty winds & low humidity. Use extreme caution when outdoors, be ready to "Go" in the event of an evacuation. #ReadySetGo Learn more: https://t.co/3Or0ygzF3r pic.twitter.com/jkjCUm9LQ1 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 25, 2018

A red flag warning is issued for weather that may result in extreme fire behavior within 24 hours. A fire weather watch is issued when weather conditions may persist from 12 to 72 hours.

A red flag warning is the highest alert.

Extreme caution is urged by all residents as a simple spark can cause a major wildfire, the release states.

During heightened fire danger, Cal Fire will place additional firefighters on duty, staff more fire engines and keep more equipment on 24 hours a day to be able to respond to any new fires.

Cal Fire urges residents and visitors to take steps to prevent wildfires.