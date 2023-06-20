Cal Fire news release graphic

Auburn- After a wet winter and above average snowpack, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop. The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties. This suspension takes effect Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8am. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

Since January 1, 2023, CAL FIRE and firefighters across the state have already responded to over 1,640 wildfires burning over 4,200 acres. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, CAL FIRE is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home and buildings on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.