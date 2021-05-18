Cal Fire set for live fire operation Wednesday
Smoke may be visible in Colfax and surrounding communities on Wednesday.
Cal Fire/Placer County Fire Department is implementing a live fire operation on the Mt. Howell Fire Lookout State property in Placer County, near Colfax.
Weather conditions permitting, the burn will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and based on weather conditions will end around 3 p.m.
This burn will help reduce the fuel load while converting up to 3 acres of Scotch Broom, French Broom, and other invasive plants and underbrush to native vegetation around the fire lookout. The prescribed burn will also offer training to area firefighters.
Resources will remain at the scene until all fire is extinguished and continue to check the burn for several days following the project’s completion.
Source: Cal Fire
