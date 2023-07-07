Sacramento – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Lewis A. Moran Reforestation Center (LAMRC) needs your help in reforesting California and is looking to members of the public and private landowners to assist in the yearly Cone Crop Survey. The Reforestation Services Program is responsible for cone surveys across the entire state and rely heavily on the expertise of external foresters, reforestation entities, research professionals, and reforestation minded individuals to assist with these surveys.

How can the public and private landowners assist? The Reforestation Pipeline Partnership, led by American Forests and joined by CAL FIRE, the US Forest Service and other entities, have launched a new joint cone survey application where anyone can provide cone survey data. The Cone Observation Survey via the Survey123 application (available for iOS & Android) allows cone survey data to be shared across multiple organizations.