Cal Fire mourns death of Fire Apparatus Engineer Chris Wurster
I am deeply saddened to report the passing of Fire Apparatus Engineer Chris Wurster. Chris lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Chris worked his entire 13-year career in the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, assigned to different stations and most recently as part of the team at the Grass Valley Air Attack Base. Chris was 41 and leaves behind his wife, Krystle, his 4-year-old daughter Lola, and his 6-month-old son, Max.
Please join me in keeping the Wurster Family as well as Chris’ coworkers and friends in your thoughts.
BRIAN ESTES
FIRE CHIEF
CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer
Source: Cal Fire
