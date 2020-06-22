Cal Fire: Fireworks are illegal in Nevada County, parts of Placer County

From a press release:

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes advises that fireworks pose a major danger to California’s safety. Many serious injuries occur nationwide due to the careless handling of fireworks. Although the use of “safe and sane” fireworks is allowed within the city limits of Rocklin and Roseville, all types of fireworks are illegal within remaining areas of Nevada and Placer counties and their use is punishable by law. Anyone possessing, transporting or using fireworks in Nevada and Placer counties is in violation of the law.

Fireworks are inherently dangerous and can quickly change a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday into a sad and costly one. Children are at the greatest risk of injury. Parents or guardians are responsible for any willful acts of minors which results in injury or death to another person or damage to another person’s property. This would include the reimbursement costs for fire suppression caused by illegal actions and negligence.

Cal Fire is warning the public of the state’s zero tolerance regarding the use or sale of illegal fireworks. Cal Fire is working closely with local law enforcement and firefighting agencies to seize illegal fireworks and prosecute those found in possession of them.

Have a safe Fourth of July and help prevent unwanted fires. One Less Spark, means One Less Wildfire.

For more information on how to be ready for wildfire visit http://www.ReadyForWildfire.org. Download the ReadyForWildfire App at google play or the App Store to receive wildfire alerts in your area.

Source: Cal Fire