Cal Fire determines cause of Dixie Fire
Authorities say the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree on a PG&E electrical distribution line.
Last year’s Dixie Fire in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties started on July 13, burning a total of 963,309 acres, destroying 1,329 structures and damaging 95 additional structures.
Cal Fire investigators were dispatched to the Dixie Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. After an investigation, Cal Fire determined the fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by PG&E, west of Cresta Dam.
The Dixie Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.
Californians must remain vigilant and be prepared for wildfire. For more information on how to be prepared, visit http://www.readyforwildfire.org or http://www.fire.ca.gov.
Source: Cal Fire
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Cal Fire determines cause of Dixie Fire
Authorities say the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree on a PG&E electrical distribution line.