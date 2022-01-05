Cal Fire determines cause of Dixie Fire

Authorities say the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree on a PG&E electrical distribution line.

Last year’s Dixie Fire in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties started on July 13, burning a total of 963,309 acres, destroying 1,329 structures and damaging 95 additional structures.

Cal Fire investigators were dispatched to the Dixie Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. After an investigation, Cal Fire determined the fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by PG&E, west of Cresta Dam.

The Dixie Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.

Californians must remain vigilant and be prepared for wildfire. For more information on how to be prepared, visit http://www.readyforwildfire.org or http://www.fire.ca.gov .





Source: Cal Fire