Cal Fire: Control burn scheduled for Thursday at North Fork American River Shaded Fuel Break

Smoke may be visible in Colfax due to a scheduled broadcast burn Thursday (Feb. 27) on the North Fork American River Shaded Fuel Break project, a press release from Cal Fire states.

This 3.74-acre broadcast burn is within Phase 1 of the NFARSFB initial treatment area completed in spring 2019, the release states. The area to be burned is the first phase of maintenance for the initial treatment area.

If conditions are favorable for burning, firefighters will start burning an area near the former Colfax Landfill off Iowa Hill Road at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., according to the release.

Cal Fire hand crews and fire engines will be on site from the beginning to the end of the project. Resources will remain at scene until all fire is extinguished and continue to check the burn for several days following the project’s completion, the release states.

Source: Cal Fire