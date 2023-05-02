Auburn-The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit announces effective Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:00 am all residential pile burning will require a permit in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties.

Burn permits must now be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Applicants can access the website to obtain a burn permit which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally. Permits are valid beginning May 1st of each year and require annual renewal. Permits are issued free of charge.