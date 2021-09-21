Cal Fire: Bridge Fire latest local fire to be human-caused
The three biggest fires to impact Nevada County residents this fire season, so far, were caused by humans, according to Cal Fire officials.
The River, Bennett and Bridge fires have burned roughly 3,089 acres in the region between August and September. Cal Fire determined all three fires were caused by humans, declaring the Bridge Fire arson on Tuesday.
BRIDGE FIRE
The fire began in the Auburn State Recreation Area around 1 p.m. Sept. 5, near the Foresthill Bridge. While no residences were threatened, visitors to Lake Clementine were evacuated.
The fire was contained at 411 acres on Sept. 14, about nine days after it began.
BENNETT FIRE
Perhaps Grass Valley’s closest call with wildfire this season was the Bennett Fire, which caused 7,000 residents to either evacuate or be under evacuation or shelter-in place advisories.
The fire began in the area of East Bennett Road and Whispering Pines around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25, and burned approximately 59 acres. The fire was contained Aug. 29.
Cal Fire determined the Bennett Fire was human caused on Sept. 12, and started along the roadway in two separate locations of East Bennett Road in Grass Valley.
RIVER FIRE
Nevada County’s most destructive fire, the River Fire, destroyed 142 structures between Nevada and Placer counties. The fire began around 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and burned a total of 2,619 acres before containment was achieved Aug. 13.
On Sept. 10, Cal Fire announced the fire was human caused and started in the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground.
