Cal Fire: Bennett Fire in Grass Valley was ‘human caused’

The Bennett Fire started in Nevada County on Aug. 25 at 3:31 p.m. and burned a total of 59.3 acres. The fire was 100% contained on Aug. 29.

Cal Fire investigators were immediately dispatched to the fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. This is a meticulous process requiring investigators to examine credible information to conclusively identify a factual cause.

It has been determined that the Bennett Fire is human caused and started along the roadway in two separate locations of East Bennett Road in Grass Valley. Investigators from the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and Grass Valley Police Department are assisting Cal Fire investigators.

Cal Fire also recently determined that the River Fire, which burned 2,619 acres, also was human caused.

This is an active case and officials are asking for the public’s help for any additional information regarding suspicious vehicles seen on East Bennett Road at the time of the fire. Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact our Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Investigation Bureau at 530-889-0111 extension 1021.





Source: Cal Fire