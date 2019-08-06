UPDATE: Forward progress stopped in blaze near Lake of the Pines
UPDATE at 1:33 p.m.
Cal Fire said it’s stopped forward progress on the Iris Fire, and that firefighters are making good progress.
Initially posted
Firefighters around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to a blaze on Wild Iris Lane, near Lake of the Pines, Cal Fire said.
The two-acre fire threatened a building, though firefighters were on scene at 12:50 p.m. and attacking the blaze, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.
“Sounds like a slow rate of spread,” Eldridge said of the fire.
The fire, near a gravel plant, was burning at the top of a hill.
Check back for updates.
