UPDATE: Pine Fire contained

UPDATE at 6:06 p.m.

Cal Fire says the Penn Valley blaze, named the Pine Fire, is contained at three-fourths of an acre.

Crews will remain on scene for two hours.

Initially posted:

Cal Fire is fighting a Sunday afternoon blaze in the Penn Valley area — a fire officials say is threatening no buildings.

The light grass fire began around 5:25 p.m. on Pine Hollow Road. About three-fourths of an acre at 5:45 p.m., the fire is being held on its right flank, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

“They did a tanker drop,” Eldridge said. “That’s holding the right flank of the fire.”