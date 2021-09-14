Cal Fire awards $138M for fire prevention; Nevada County receives more than $1M

From a release:

As part of California’s strategy to reduce the size and severity of wildfires, Cal Fire announced it will direct nearly $138 million in funding for 105 local fire prevention projects across the state.

“This year, wildfires have once again been extremely severe and damaging, which only highlights our continued need to perform more community-based fire prevention projects,” said Chief Thomas Porter, Cal Fire director, in a news release. “Our wildfire and forest strategy includes funding these types of fire prevention projects to reduce the severity of wildfires and harden our communities.”

Cal Fire’s Fire Prevention Grants enable local organizations such as fire safe councils to implement activities that address the risk of wildfire and reduce wildfire potential for communities. Funded activities include fuel reduction, wildfire planning and fire prevention education. The projects meet the goals and objectives of California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, as well as the state’s Strategic Fire Plan.

SOUTH COUNTY PROJECT Nevada County received $1,038,230 for the “South County Shaded Fuel Break” project. The South County Shaded Fuel Break is a 339-acre project and is slated to treat 226 parcels, valued at $169,369,752, which will serve as a vital wildfire holding point and key evacuation route for residents. The fuel break is strategically designed to provide egress for a highly populated wildland urban interface region, while providing firefighters a place to defend lives and property from a wildfire. Through fuels reduction on highly trafficked roadways, the aim is to avoid a severe wildfire altogether, thereby reducing greenhouse gases from being emitted into the atmosphere. Click here a complete list of 2021 Fire Prevention Grant recipients: https://www.fire.ca.gov/media/ruhkljgy/fy-2020-21-cci-fire-prevention-grant-recipient-list-accessible-9-9-2021.pdf

In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 85 providing $536 million in early action funding to accelerate forest health, fire prevention and climate resiliency projects. Cal Fire worked swiftly to ensure this funding could be implemented on the ground as soon as possible.





The “early action funding” allocated $123 million for Cal Fire’s Fire Prevention Grant Program, including $50 million from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for California Climate Investments, with an additional $73 million coming from the state’s general fund.

California Climate Investments is a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. An additional $14.8 million is being reallocated for grants from the department’s GGRF allocation from 2020-21 budget.

Source: Cal Fire