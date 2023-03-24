The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is announcing the availability of up to $5.5 million in grant funding for Forest Health Research projects. CAL FIRE is soliciting applications for research in forest health and wildland fire science critical to the State of California that support landowners, resource agencies, fire management organizations, and decisionmakers throughout the state.

“The research conducted as part of these grants continues to be an important component helping to advance the health of our state’s forests while also addressing the effects of climate change on California’s landscape,” said Chris Keithley, Assistant Deputy Director of Fire and Resource Assessment for CAL FIRE.