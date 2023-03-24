The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is announcing the availability of up to $5.5 million in grant funding for Forest Health Research projects. CAL FIRE is soliciting applications for research in forest health and wildland fire science critical to the State of California that support landowners, resource agencies, fire management organizations, and decisionmakers throughout the state.
“The research conducted as part of these grants continues to be an important component helping to advance the health of our state’s forests while also addressing the effects of climate change on California’s landscape,” said Chris Keithley, Assistant Deputy Director of Fire and Resource Assessment for CAL FIRE.
CAL FIRE will award research grants in five categories: Wildfire and Forest Research grants for original research and may occur on or focus on any land ownership in California; State Forests Research grants for original research and at least one study site on a Demonstration State Forest or other CAL FIRE-managed land; Graduate Student grants for original research led by the student; Scientific Synthesis and Tool Development grants for synthesis of current scientific information and literature, distribution of current scientific data and information, and/or decision support tools for landowners, managers, and the public; and, lastly, Special Topic Research grants to address a particular need identified by the CAL FIRE’s Fire and Resource Assessment Program to focus this year on leveraging U.S. Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis data to inform forest management.
The Forest Health Research Grant Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.
This program is designed to complement the Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force Action Plan, the 2018 Strategic Fire Plan for California, and the Natural and Working Lands Climate Smart Strategy, which propose to protect lives, property, and resources of California and increase the ability of our natural and working lands to survive and mitigate the effects of climate change.
Official Call for Applications:
Forest Health Research Grants Program: The call for concept proposals opens today, March 23, 2023. Concept proposals are due no later than 3:00 PM on April 27, 2023. Public virtual workshops will be held during the open application period. Please check the Forest Health Research Grants web pages for dates, times, and locations. These workshops will be recorded and made available on the program web page.