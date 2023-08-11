(SACRAMENTO) – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have accelerated efforts to combat catastrophic wildfires while improving and restoring the health of California forests.

Through a nationwide initiative known as the Good Neighbor Authority, CAL FIRE and the BLM have entered a statewide agreement and contract worth approximately $4.5 million, made available to CAL FIRE as part of the agreement, to increase coordination for restoration, fuels reduction, and forest health projects on BLM-managed public lands in California. BLM oversees 15 million acres of public land in California, which is approximately 15 percent of the state’s total land mass.