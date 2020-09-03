Cake Bakery in Grass Valley to reopen this month

Christine Cain said she felt there was a “missing link” to the business she opened last year, Cake Bakery.

“I’m a baker and more artistic, and I couldn’t keep up with the business aspect of it,” said Cain.

Cain explained that, in addition to becoming overwhelmed at times even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the onset of the pandemic presented increased issues — in particular, she was working hours that left her unable to spend enough time with her three children.

“I just felt like I needed to be where they were, and decided to close,” she said, adding that this was a decision that brought her peace.

After closing the Mill Street doors of Cake Bakery in May, Cain sold the business to Christine Larkin and Phil Alferness. They aim to reopen it in its original concept, with the help of Cain, who will be staying on in a creative and culinary capacity.

They are planning on a mid-September reopening.

“I couldn’t imagine it happening any better than it did with the people who bought it, and being able to stay is ideal,” said Cain.

She did not imagine at that time, as she talked with potential buyers, that she would have the opportunity to have both increased time to take care of herself and her family, and keep her original vision of the bakery alive.

Larkin and Alferness had bought their wedding cake from Cain earlier this year.

“My heart sank,” said Larkin, recalling first seeing the “For Sale” sign in Cake’s window.

She and Alferness decided shortly afterward to reach out to Cain. According to Larkin, they expressed to her that they were interested in buying the bakery, as long as she stayed on to work with them.

“What she had worked so naturally,” said Larkin, adding that the bakery’s original charm was something she and Alferness do not want to lose. She said they are in the process of finalizing necessary licenses and planning, and look forward to starting work with Cain to revitalize the bakery’s to-go service and install outdoor seating. “I think people want to celebrate again,” she said.

“They totally respect my philosophy about it, the space, and everything that I put into it,” said Cain. She explained that she has agreed to stay on to at least guide the new owners’ transition and train new staff, but that the agreement is open-ended and she may work at Cake for an extended time.

“We are newer to the area, although we’re in our forever home up here, so we’re really excited to be a part of the community,” said Larkin.

