Staff Writer
In what was once the Old Town Café and—even further back—Arnie’s Bluebird Café, Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his wife Wendy Pineda are preparing to open their own eatery, backed by Diaz’s many years in the local restaurant business. Pepe’s Café is nearly ready to welcome in diners.
“We started like three months (ago),” said Diaz. “We signed the lease for 10 years. It wasn’t really hard because I had different opportunities to go look at other restaurants. I don’t know what happened but I was going to buy, like, an already open (restaurant) but I don’t know why.
“I got a phone call from Beth (Everhart, of the Grass Valley Odd Fellows) and she said, ‘I am going to help you open it up.’ And I was like, okay. And she has been helping me a lot and she is a really sweet person. If it wasn’t for her I couldn’t open the business. I love her.”
Grass Valley Odd Fellows owns the building in which the cafe resides.
It’s safe to say that Diaz’s restaurant career has been curated by his time spent in some of Nevada County’s most renowned kitchens.
“I worked for Maria’s for so many years, and then I went to Citronee. It was right before 9/11 I was working at Maria’s and then I moved to Citronee and then I went to Mexico and came back and I went and worked at New Moon Café for like 14 years, something like that. And then Ike’s Quarter Café. I worked for Ike for like 13 years also, and I was working also at Los Banditos, Stonehouse, and then I moved to Diego’s for probably another 10 years.”
Once open, the space will feature breakfast and lunch, with specialties such as French toast and pancakes among other daytime favorites at Pepe’s Café.
“Eventually I want to open for dinner, kind of like New Moon style,” Diaz said. “Something nice. It’s open for everybody, but yeah, that is my plan. For now I just want to open for breakfast and lunch and figure it out from there.”
With any luck, Diaz said, Pepe’s Café will open soon, dependent on a number of the necessities and hurdles one almost always faces when opening a new business.
“I have a few more details right now,” he said. “I am getting pretty close, but I mean, I have been trying to open this months ago but everything makes it harder for me. It’s not like what I was expecting. The Coca-Cola company has been almost two months of trying to reach out and they called me back like three weeks ago. They came in and they said one more week for the Coca-Cola. I am waiting for them.
“Also I am waiting for the hood inspection. I can’t really do it until they come in and take everything apart. Everything makes it a little bit longer. I thought, oh the hood’s going to come in right away. I got a phone call from him and it should be next week.”
The hood to which Diaz refers is the commercial exhaust system employed by most kitchens, which serves as a vent for any equipment that produces smoke or grease-laden fumes—in other words, Diaz can’t operate his kitchen without it.
The restaurant business is not free of stress, and Diaz said though he is feeling the pressure he maintains a positive attitude and is excited to get Pepe’s up and running.
“I was expecting to open in two months, three months, but now it’s taken more than what I was thinking so it makes it hard for me. But it’s like every morning I wake up and it’s like, I want this open. There’s nothing I can do. It’s like…breathing.”
Neighbors of the establishment have so far shown Diaz their support, and the renovations to Mill Street, he said, will likely be helpful.
“A lot of people come in and say a lot of nice things. That’s nice for me. The neighbors come in and are like, ‘we’re really excited.’(The Mill Street project) I think is pretty awesome—for me and for the business and for everybody. We have the businesses and it’s going to be great.”
Diaz heralds from Mexico, in the Durango region, and came to the United States at the age of 18. He lived in the sunny beach town of San Diego, then worked his way up—literally and figuratively—to Lake Tahoe before relocating to Nevada County.
“I am happy here. I have my family and my wife,” he said.
Though the majority of Pepe’s staff is secured, Diaz said anyone interested in joining his team in any capacity is welcome to drop off a resume.
“I just want to let people know I am going to do my best to make people happy,” Diaz said. “Every business the owner has to do the best they can, and that’s my thing. I want to make people happy.
“I am really excited. I mean, I had my dream; I wanted to open my own.”
Pepe’s Café is currently closed but will open for business in the coming weeks. Pepe’s is located at 110 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.