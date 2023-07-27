Staff Writer

In what was once the Old Town Café and—even further back—Arnie’s Bluebird Café, Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his wife Wendy Pineda are preparing to open their own eatery, backed by Diaz’s many years in the local restaurant business. Pepe’s Café is nearly ready to welcome in diners.

