CADEM to implement changes to the 2021 ADEM elections process

SACRAMENTO, CA – Amidst the global pandemic, the California Democratic Party (CADEM) will implement changes to the 2021 Assembly District Election Meetings (ADEM) process prioritizing the health and safety of all Californians. The ADEM Elections are traditionally meetings held in each of the 80 Assembly Districts in January, of each odd-number year, to elect representatives to CADEM’s State Central Committee (DSCC) and a representative to the Executive Board (E-Board representatives). The meetings will be “virtual” this year, with voting by mail.

“California Democrats voted for a system of online registration and voting by mail only,” said CADEM Chair Rusty Hicks. “As we move through the holiday season and into 2021, CADEM will implement changes to the 2021 ADEM Elections process. Our priority is to protect the health of communities across the state and nation. We hope to continue encouraging California Democrats to stay engaged while keeping a safe distance, wearing a mask and adhering to the recommendations of health experts.”

“We encourage all Democrats in Assembly Districts 1 and 3, to take part in this ADEM election to help create the Democratic party they want it to be,” said Bill Monroe, regional director.

The process for the 2021 ADEM Elections includes:

●ALL California Democrats interested can run to be an Assembly District Delegate and must file and submit their candidacy with the State Party by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2020.

●Elimination of all in-person voting.

●A deadline to request a vote-by-mail application by Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

●All voters must apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by registering to vote or applying to run via an online form at https://adem.cadem.org.

If a person does not have the ability to request a vote-by-mail ballot online, they can request a ballot by emailing adem@cadem.org or by calling the CADEM HQ at 916-442-5707. Those who are interested in more information about the 2021 ADEM elections, can visit https://adem.cadem.org. CADEM is the nation’s largest statewide Democratic Party, representing over 10 million California Democrats.