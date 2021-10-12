BYLT to host volunteer open house Thursday
The Bear Yuba Land Trust will be hosting a free volunteer drop-in open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at their office, located at 12183 Auburn Rd. in Grass Valley. The informational event will give community members a chance to learn more about upcoming volunteer opportunities and meet the staff and fellow volunteers. The gathering will be outside, however attendees are asked to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. This free informational event is open to current and prospective volunteers. No RSVP is necessary, just drop in anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. Representatives from BriarPatch Food Co-op will be attending to share information about their award-winning program PatchWorks, which provides shopping discounts to BYLT volunteers. In an effort to keep everyone safe, please stay home if you or anyone in your household is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms. For more information, email volunteer@bylt.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User