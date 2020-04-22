BYLT celebrates Earth Week online: Virtual environmental summit continues today and Friday

Are you getting a little cooped up at home?

Bear Yuba Land Trust is hosting a Virtual Youth Environmental Summit which continues today and Friday. There will be games and activities for young ones, and engaging conversations from community leaders about environmental topics.

This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a variety of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Zoom. This interactive summit is open to all ages and is free to attend. Participants will have a variety of activities to choose from during this event. Each day there will be youth games and activities, midday chats with community experts, social media challenges and links to external resources.

To participate, people can join the Youth Summit Facebook group, or find summit resources on the http://www.bylt.org website. To join the event on Facebook, navigate to Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Facebook Page, and click on “Groups”. Join the Youth Environmental Summit Group to participate. In this group, daily schedules will be posted and activities will occur every half hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the duration of the summit.

Youth activities and resources will also be published daily on the website.

Contact Felicia Dunn at felicia@bylt.org with any questions.