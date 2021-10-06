By the numbers: Critics, supporters of former DA discuss county’s conviction rate

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh gets up and leaves the Nevada County Board of Supervisors chambers after the board picked Jesse Wilson, left, to serve as interim district attorney after a June 8 interview process. Conviction rate was a factor in selecting Wilson over Walsh.

Photo: Elias Funez

What’s in a number?

In Nevada County, the issue of the District Attorney Office’s conviction rate became a focal point of debate when the Board of Supervisors met in June to decide on an interim candidate to replace outgoing District Attorney Cliff Newell.

During these discussions Newell faced public criticism from numerous local attorneys — including current District Attorney Jesse Wilson and Nevada County Public Defender Keri Klein — who claimed that Newell’s administration had not maintained a satisfactory rate of convictions in criminal cases.

County supervisors later said that the purportedly low conviction rate was ultimately a factor in why they chose Wilson to become the interim district attorney over former Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

But, up until now, the debate over the conviction rate issue seemed to be largely a “he-said, she-said” issue.

However, county records recently obtained through an open records request show that from 2015 to 2020, in cases taken to trial, the average conviction rate was 70%.

The jury trial conviction rate percentages for calendar years 2015-2020 were obtained by dividing the total number of convictions obtained in criminal cases taken to trial by the total number of criminal cases taken to trial. A case was considered a conviction when the defendant was found guilty through the verdict of a jury or where a defendant was otherwise legally declared guilty in a court of law. Cases in the 2015-2020 data where a case’s disposition was classified as “continued,” “vacated,” “rescheduled,“ or otherwise postponed were not counted in The Union’s conviction rate analysis; similarly, instances where the case’s disposition pertained to the sanity of the defendant (sane, insane, competent, incompetent) were excluded from the cases used to produce the conviction rate numbers published in this story.







The general conviction rate for 2019 and 2020 — which includes all convictions, not just those at trial — averaged out to 63.72%.

The general conviction rate for 2015 through 2018 was not available due to computer issues.

In providing its conviction rate numbers, the District Attorney’s Office clarified the distinction between the general conviction numbers the office provided and the trial conviction records supplied by the court. While the general conviction rate looks at what the rate of convictions was for all cases that prosecutors filed in a given period, including cases that did not reach trial, the trial conviction rate is a more narrow assessment that takes into account only cases that prosecutors brought to trial.

People approach the Nevada County Courthouse in Nevada City this week.

Photo: Elias Funez

LEGAL EXPERT CONSENSUS

Legal experts questioned whether the conviction rate itself is a good measuring stick that can be used to assess a prosecutor’s office.

“We shouldn’t trust the conviction rate too much,” said Jonathan Simon, a criminal procedure and criminology expert at the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

Simon emphasized that while the figure is an easily calculable “bumper sticker” metric for measuring how prosecutors are doing, it doesn’t necessarily capture the more intangible but more significant assessment of how well the district attorney is protecting justice as a whole in the community.

In fact, he said that the motivation of procuring a high conviction rate can become a perverse incentive for a prosecutor, as it can encourage attorneys to try and obtain convictions in cases where pretrial diversion or dropping a case altogether would be more appropriate for a given defendant.

Arthur Bowie, a criminal justice professor at Cal State Sacramento, largely concurred with Simon, saying that the conviction rate is often a misleading metric because it is based off a host of variables that a prosecutor may not even control. A high conviction rate, for instance, could be indicative of too many low quality defense attorneys in that community. A low conviction rate, on the other hand, could have a lot more to do with the district attorney’s local law enforcement partners doing a shoddy job of investigating cases and collecting evidence more than anything else, Bowie said.

Yet, despite the issues with the conviction rate, legal experts, by and large, will grudgingly admit that there seem to be few viable alternatives for measuring a prosecutor’s competency, Simon said.

“Within a broad discussion among prosecutors, law professors, and judges about this issue, the weighted opinion is basically that a conviction rate is a bad measure of a District Attorney’s Office for all kinds of reasons…but that almost all of the alternatives suck as well,” the criminologist said.

COMMENTS

The District Attorney’s Office didn’t have its conviction rate data easily accessible, but instead needed weeks to compile it. Additionally, it couldn’t produce any data before 2019, due to a change in the office’s case management software.

That didn’t stop both supporters and detractors of Newell from voicing their opinions on the matter.

In an op-ed submitted to The Union in June, titled “Wrong Man for DA’s Job,” longtime Nevada County attorney David Alkire urged supervisors to pick someone other than Walsh, pointing to the “unacceptably low conviction rate,” among other things, as a reason why Walsh was “unfit” for the interim district attorney role.

Keri Klein, the county’s public defender, echoed Alkire’s remarks when asked about the issue after Wilson’s selection.

“A prosecutor’s office should have a pretty good conviction rate, and right now our prosecutor’s office doesn’t,” she said.

Supervisor Ed Scofield, who initially voted for Walsh before later picking Wilson for the interim role, expressed his view that the conviction rate influenced the supervisors’ decision to pass over Walsh for the position “more than anything.”

Walsh and Newell defended themselves on the issue, flatly denying claims that their office’s win rate had fallen below a satisfactory level.

“We’ve had an extremely high conviction rate, actually,” Newell said in his farewell interview.

Some of the confusion around the conviction rate data seemed to have to do with the issue of the general versus the trial conviction rate.

Klein and Alkire both later clarified that their comments on the issue pertained strictly to their view that the trial conviction rate was too low under Newell. Similarly, Newell and Walsh both acknowledged that they were estimating what the conviction rate was when the issue had come up in June.

When asked, none of the supervisors who voted in June for Wilson — Scofield, Bullock, and Hall — pointed to any specific data set that they viewed when they selected Wilson.

“The conviction rate itself … could not be confirmed or not confirmed during our interview,” Hall said in a statement. “There was no ‘consensus’ on the conviction rate, as I recall…since we were simply presented with opinions.”

District Attorney Jesse Wilson is congratulated by members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors following the June 8 meeting, where he was selected.

Photo: Elias Funez

NO CHANGE IN STANCE

Neither side changed their assessment of the conviction rate issue after seeing the data. Instead, Newell, Walsh, and their opponents all said that the publication of the records validated their various stances on the topic.

According to Alkire, the conviction numbers show that “over the last few years … there was a steady decline in successful trial outcomes. This is directly due to a failure of mature leadership in the office,” the attorney said, pointing to the relatively low trial conviction rates in 2019 and 2020.

“Annual conviction rates of 40% or 50% are completely unacceptable,” Alkire added. “They reflect the failure of management to understand which cases to pursue, which charges to file, and which cases should be taken to trial rather than dealt with through diversion or plea bargaining.”

Similarly, Klein said that the records validated her previous statements on the subject. The “numbers speak for themselves,” the public defender said, pointing to the considerable drop in convictions between 2015 and 2020.

Newell and Walsh stood their ground after being presented with the conviction numbers.

“These numbers are pretty darn close to what Chris and I were estimating to start with … I’d say these numbers are accurate to a degree … but they don’t tell the whole story,” Newell said, emphasizing his view that the county’s relatively low recidivism rate is a much better indicator of his office’s performance than the conviction rate.

Recidivism looks at how often people already convicted of a crime reoffend, with a low recidivism rate being considered desirable.

Newell pointed to a 2019 study conducted by the county that tracked recidivism between 2012-2018 . That study, which followed 237 inmates after their release from custody in Nevada County, found that the county’s recidivism rate was more than 40% lower than recidivism in other counties nationally during the same six-year period.

Newell credited the community’s pretrial diversion programs as being responsible for the low recidivism rate, arguing that in many cases a defendant is better served by pretrial services — such as drug courts, DUI court, or mental health rehabilitation clinics — than by being repeatedly incarcerated.

“The conviction rate argument doesn’t mean anything. If I’m diverting people out of the criminal justice system through pretrial diversion, I’m not ‘convicting’ them,” the retired prosecutor has said.

Walsh concurred with Newell and dismissed the idea that the low conviction numbers of 2019-20 had anything to do with “weak leadership,” as claimed by Alkire. Instead, Walsh noted that Newell’s office had hired three brand new prosecutors in 2019, and that the relatively lower win rate was more reflective of a “learning curve” for these new prosecutors than anything else. Additionally, the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic skewed the 2020 conviction numbers, creating a flawed impression of the office’s performance, Walsh added.

“Trial conviction rates have some degree of relevance in assessing a prosecutor, but they can easily be taken out of context … I am disappointed that Jesse Wilson and his allies twisted this information to score political points during the district attorney appointment process,” Walsh said in a statement.

Chris Walsh, right, and Jesse Wilson were considered for the position of district attorney, along with Matthew Beauchamp. Wilson was chosen.

Photo: Elias Funez

DIFFERENCE IN PHILOSOPHY

Declining to speak on Walsh’s comments about himself, Wilson said that the conviction rate numbers confirmed the veracity of his previous comments on the subject.

“I stand by my previous statements that the District Attorney Office’s jury trial conviction rate over the past couple of years was unacceptable and the people of Nevada County deserve better. The latest numbers obtained by The Union further support my statements,” Wilson said in a statement.

Like Alkire, Wilson has said he believes that in order to achieve a better win rate for the office, county prosecutors should focus on taking cases to trial that already have the overwhelming preponderance of evidence needed to secure a conviction.

This prosecution philosophy is in contrast to the view expressed by Newell. He’s argued that pursuing cases because they will likely result in a win for the prosecutor should not be as much a priority for the District Attorney’s Office as taking cases to trial that the attorney handling the case strongly believes in.

“If you’re not willing to take cases to trial whether you think you’ll win or lose, you’re not doing job right, and you won’t garner any respect in the legal community,” Newell said.

“I appreciate attorneys who take hard cases going into a trial, where they’re risking potentially losing the case, but they’re convinced that this certain case is valid and worth pursuing conviction … I respect those attorneys more than those who will only take the ‘slam dunk’ cases to trial.”

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com