Butterfly garden to take flight this weekend

Drive up Highway 49/20 toward Nevada City over Memorial Day weekend and you will see hundreds of butterflies “growing” in the lawn at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, a news release states.

That is the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance, at 459 Hollow Way, presented by the Friends of Hospice and Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.

People are invited to write the names of loved ones and a special message on remembrance cards, which are laminated and attached to the wrought iron butterfly stakes. The result is a sea of colorful butterflies and message cards that flutter in the breeze, giving the illusion of flight.

A $15 donation (or an amount of each person’s choice) is requested for each remembrance card.

The Butterfly Garden of Remembrance is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday. To obtain a remembrance card, visit a Hospice of the Foothills Gift & Thrift store, or the office at 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays, or call 530-272-5739. Cards are also available at the garden event.

All proceeds from the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance directly support the compassionate care and professional end-of-life medical services provided by Hospice of the Foothills, the community’s only nonprofit hospice since 1979. The generosity of our community, through donations and fundraising events, allows Hospice of the Foothills to serve anyone facing a life-limiting illness without ever being billed for the hospice care received. For more information on Hospice of the Foothills services, visit http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org or call 530-272-5739.

Source: Hospice of the Foothills