 Butterfly Garden of Remembrance celebrates 20th year | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Butterfly Garden of Remembrance celebrates 20th year

News News |

Elias Funez
  

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. Each butterfly has an attached card with a written tribute to a loved one. It’s a fundraiser for Friends of Hospice of the Foothills, http://www.HospiceOfTheFoothills.org.
Photo: Elias Funez
A note of remembrance is left on one of many hundreds of butterflies on display at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
Photo: Elias Funez
A large butterfly sits between the many hundreds of remembrance notes and metal butterflies that people have left at the Hooper and Weaver Garden of Remembrance now celebrating its 20th year.
Photo: Elias Funez
The metal butterflies, painted many different colors, are placed in the Garden of Remembrance.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Butterfly Garden of Remembrance, a Memorial Day benefit presented by the Friends of Hospice.
Photo: Elias Funez
The butterflies and notes of remembrance are placed in alphabetical order.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News

Trials set in high profile cases

|

A man accused of numerous rapes and another man charged with the murder of an unborn child in an unrelated case are both set for jury trials this year, Nevada County authorities say.

See more