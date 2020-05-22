Butterfly Garden of Remembrance benefits hospice services

Up Highway 49/20 toward Nevada City, hundreds of butterflies are “growing” on the lawn at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. That is the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance, presented by the Friends of Hospice and Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. This Memorial Day weekend, those butterflies will be on display, with notes attached paying tribute to loved ones. Those who choose to come out to the Butterfly Garden (between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 22 through 24), it is asked that community members comply with the CDC guidelines on social distancing. Townsfolk are encouraged to write the names of loved ones and a special message on “Remembrance Cards,” which are laminated and attached to the colorful wrought iron butterfly stakes. The result is a sea of colorful butterflies and message cards that flutter in the breeze, giving the illusion of light. A $15 suggested donation is requested for each Remembrance card. Those who would like to request Remembrance cards can call 530-274-5121.

All proceeds from the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance directly support the programs and services provided by Hospice of the Foothills. The generosity of the community, through donations and fundraising events, allows Hospice of the Foothills to serve anyone facing a life-limiting illness with compassion, dignity and love — without ever being billed for hospice services. For more information on Hospice of the Foothills services, visit http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org or call 530-272-5739.