Butte County Sheriff’s investigating whereabouts of missing Oroville teen

Ivy Scott-Littlejohn

From the Appeal-Democrat

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teenage girl from Oroville as a missing person case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ivy Scott-Littlejohn, 17, was last seen at her job at the Burger King on Oro Dam Boulevard, Oroville, Friday evening, according to a Facebook post from her cousin Ashley Johnson.

Scott-Littlejohn went to the Bank of America on Oro Dam Boulevard to cash a check and called her boss at Burger King to say she was on her way back, but she never returned, Johnson said.

Scott-Littlejohn is described as being five feet-10 inches tall, 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Burger King uniform. Anyone with information about her location should contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7321.

The Appeal-Democrat is located in Marysville.