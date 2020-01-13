Busking for tuition in Nevada City
Cory Fisher/Cory@theunion.com
Guitarist, composer and vocalist Brennan Williams, a recent graduate of Bear River High School, plays his original compositions on Broad Street Friday in Nevada City. Williams hopes to raise enough money to attend the Berklee College of Music, a private music college in Boston, Mass. The school is the largest independent college of contemporary music in the world and is known for the study of jazz and modern American music.
