Yuba Bus for sale in Nevada County

The Nevada County charter bus that shuttles people to weddings, public destinations and breweries is for sale.

After three years of business, David Preston and Brett Dotson decided last week to sell Yuba Bus.

Beginning as transportation specifically meant to take passengers to the Yuba River, the business evolved to include tours of Nevada County, helping visitors get a sense of the area.

But because of the infrequency of the work, Preston said the business became too expensive to continue without added investment, and with only one vehicle.

Someone with “deeper pockets,” the ability to expand the bus fleet and make operations more consistent throughout the week would be able to make a decent living with Yuba Bus, according to Preston. Last week, Preston put up a Craigslist advertisement pricing the bus company at $38,000.

“We put a lot of work into this and we don’t want it to go away,” said the co-owner. “Nevada City (and) Grass Valley (are) still so untapped when it comes to transportation.”

Preston has been working with Yuba Bus full time for the past three years, and while he said he doesn’t know what he’ll be doing next, he said it will likely be something in the transportation industry.

The co-owner said operating Yuba Bus has been a really enjoyable service to provide.

“It’s a fun community business,” he said.

