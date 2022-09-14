Yarn lovers rejoice: 4th Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl held this weekend

For the fourth year in a row, yarn shops located between Reno and Auburn will be participating in the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl Thursday (Sept. 15) through Sunday, according to a press release.

The unique event gives yarn lovers a chance to take a self-guided tour of nine yarn shops over a four-day period, the release states.

“The Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl was born out of a love for fiber arts, yarn, and supporting local yarn shops,” said Aubrey Pierce, the Marketing Director of the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl Board in the release. “This event is a great way for independent shops to come together to celebrate the fiber community and give yarn lovers in our region an excuse to shop for more yarn and maker goods.”

Pierce said the physical drive itself to each store is incredibly scenic and shows off the natural beauty of the Sierra Nevada region, including Lake Tahoe.

“The experience is positive for both our customers and business owners,” she continued. “We’re so excited to host this for the fourth year. It’s something we as business owners really look forward to and we know our customers do too.”

Pierce said the most crucial aspect of this year is the passport.

Each participant should pre-print their passport, which will be available on the website at the beginning of September, the release states. Crawlers can get it stamped at every store, then drop it off at their last stop to be entered to win basket prizes, the release states.

According to the release, each store will offer a free gift to crawlers, though supplies are limited. Stores are also offering an exclusive featured pattern that will come with the purchase of select yarns, the release states.

To view a list of participating yarn stores, visit: http://www.sierranevadayarncrawl.com/stores .

For more information, contact info@sierranevadayarncrawl.com

Heathered Yarn Co.

A local store participating in the event is Heathered Yarn Co ., located at 109 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. The shop is “an inclusive yarn shop focused on our local Northern Sierra fiber community,” owner Heather Kremesec wrote in an email to Prospector.

Heathered Yarn Co. will be featuring special yarn colorways based on the Sierra Nevada, trunk shows, kits, prizes, and more during the yarn crawl, Kremesec wrote. Additional details can be found on Facebook and Instagram @heatheredyarnco. The store will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the crawl, she wrote.

Heathered Yarn Co. specializes in locally made yarns, Kremesec wrote, as well as “favorites from further away.” The store offers several weekly knitting and crochet groups, with the focus on community, learning and friendship, she wrote in the email.

“We opened in April 2020, and recently doubled the square footage of our shop,” Kremesec wrote.

About the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl

The Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl Board started this four-day event in 2019 as a way for yarn lovers to take a self-guided tour of nine participating local yarn stores between Reno and Auburn, according to the release. The stores wanted to come together as a group to collaborate versus compete and it’s been a huge success every single year since its inception, the release states. Each year, the stores typically host special events or other demonstrations, have exclusive yarn, and/or participate in giveaways and prizes, the release states.

Source: Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl